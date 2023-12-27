Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 2.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.1 %

MTD traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $1,218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,348. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,077.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,169.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

