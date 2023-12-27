Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 4.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fastenal worth $31,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

