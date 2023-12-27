Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 323,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,578. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

