Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires 6,732 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Waters worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.78.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.27. 73,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,151. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $350.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day moving average of $274.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.