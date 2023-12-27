Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Kenvue accounts for about 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 3,645,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,741,350. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

