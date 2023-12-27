Nervos Network One Day Volume Hits $9.54 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $173.49 million and $9.54 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,039.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00174866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00581383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00051611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00403302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00158049 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,906,239,774 coins and its circulating supply is 43,224,618,414 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.