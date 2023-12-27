Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. 49,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

