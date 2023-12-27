Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.07. The stock had a trading volume of 382,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.54. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

