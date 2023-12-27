LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.36. 778,680 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.