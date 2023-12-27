Clarity Financial LLC Buys 48,832 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 2.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,716. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.