Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 448 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IEF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. 2,328,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,304,694. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

