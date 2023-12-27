Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 239,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 370,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,941. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

