Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,830 shares of company stock worth $9,963,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

