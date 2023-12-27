Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.79. 728,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,429. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
