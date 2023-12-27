Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 219,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

