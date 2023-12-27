Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 172.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,310.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,018.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.