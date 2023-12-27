Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 24,820 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 232.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 526.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.5% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 20.0% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.4 %

MOS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

