Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Moody’s stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,688. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.