Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. 253,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,392. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.