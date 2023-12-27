Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 667,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

