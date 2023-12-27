Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 235,176 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 2.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Oaktree Specialty Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 202,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 78.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 126,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 159,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,662. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.