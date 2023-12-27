Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.86. 398,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,666. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

