1,369 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,083. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 362.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.12.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,557,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

