Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,271 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 4,515,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

