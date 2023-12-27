Next Capital Management LLC Buys 11,537 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 1,613,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,493. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.