Next Capital Management LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

