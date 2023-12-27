Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78. The company has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.