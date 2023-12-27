Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. 458,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

