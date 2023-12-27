Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,972,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 72,517 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 88,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares in the last quarter.

DIVB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. 26,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

