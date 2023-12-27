Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.90. The company had a trading volume of 108,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,003. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $286.79 and a one year high of $463.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

