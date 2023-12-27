Next Capital Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,573. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $169.45. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.