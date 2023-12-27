Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 126.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 166.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 235.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vintage Wine Estates

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 678,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,699.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 156,911 shares of company stock worth $88,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 89,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 71.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.01%. Research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

