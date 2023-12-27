KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Reduced by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. KBR comprises about 8.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.22% of KBR worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 369,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

