Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.6% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 345,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,206. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

