Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $19.11 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,000. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.91. 177,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.