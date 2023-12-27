Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. 1,294,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,857. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

