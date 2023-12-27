Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905,588 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

