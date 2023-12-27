Sparta 24 Ltd. Invests $4.85 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,250,000 after acquiring an additional 108,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.