Goldstein Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MKL traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,398.03. 3,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,713. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,405.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,430.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

