Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. 2,624,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,336. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

