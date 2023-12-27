Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 5,826 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.80% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:JMUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,014 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.