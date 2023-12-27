Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.63% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 58,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,515. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

