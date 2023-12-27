American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 263,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

