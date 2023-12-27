Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.54% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 43,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

