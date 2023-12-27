Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 806,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

