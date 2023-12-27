Demars Financial Group LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after acquiring an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 207,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

