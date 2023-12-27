Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,140 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

