1,277 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 81.8% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 313.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.50. 106,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $628.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.29. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

