Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 1.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXR traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,610. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

