UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average is $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

